Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.85 and last traded at $40.98. 94,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,042,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.71.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Affirm by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 238,899 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

