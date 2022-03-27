AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

