Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AIRYY stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.21. Air China has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.

Several research firms have commented on AIRYY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air China in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

