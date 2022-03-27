AirSwap (AST) Tops One Day Volume of $682,751.00

AirSwap (AST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $24.85 million and approximately $682,751.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

AirSwap Profile

AST is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

