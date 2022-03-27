AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 218 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615,013 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,431,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day moving average of $131.46. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $116.25 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.