AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $313,000 Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $19.73 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

