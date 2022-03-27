AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Nextdoor stock opened at 6.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 5.91. Nextdoor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of 4.86 and a fifty-two week high of 18.59.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 59.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Nextdoor Profile

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc

