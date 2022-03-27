AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 121.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.80.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $435.45 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $347.88 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

