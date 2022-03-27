AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

AXON opened at $132.69 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.72.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.