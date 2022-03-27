Ajay Singh Sells 36,338 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PSTG opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Pure Storage by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Pure Storage by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 234,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.