Alannah Elizabeth Weston Sells 17,800 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 17,800 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.16, for a total transaction of C$2,744,062.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,458,268.67.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$152.67 on Friday. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$107.84 and a 52 week high of C$159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$143.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$140.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.41 billion and a PE ratio of 409.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 643.43%.

WN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$164.50.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

