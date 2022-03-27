Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

ALB stock opened at $217.58 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $143.26 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.