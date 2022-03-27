Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Trading Up 0.5%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.88. Approximately 342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,356 shares during the quarter. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF comprises 2.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 84.02% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $46,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

