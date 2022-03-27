Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.