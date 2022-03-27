All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 952 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after buying an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $213.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

