All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,784 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $1,428,000. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 183,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

