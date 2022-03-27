Alley Co LLC Has $19.53 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 3.1% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $310.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.03 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

