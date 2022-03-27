AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:AWF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 187,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,210. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
