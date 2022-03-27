AllSafe Hits Market Capitalization of $127,755.81 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 79.8% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $127,755.81 and approximately $87.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

