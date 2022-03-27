Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $12.30 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.40.

AMCR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.76.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amcor has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $12.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Amcor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 391,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

