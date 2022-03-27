América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “America Movil is working on the development of alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets. With the acquisition of Nextel Brazil from NII Holdings, the company consolidated its operations as one of the leading telecommunications service providers in Brazil, strengthening mobile network capacity, spectrum portfolio and market position in the postpaid segment. The company’s joint venture with Liberty Latin America Ltd also bodes well. Higher subscriber base, focused 5G efforts and the deployment of state-of-the-art technologies are other tailwinds. However, the company struggles to increase its smartphone sales through promotional discounts and subsidized offers, resulting in lower margins. AT&T’s entry into the Mexican telecom industry is a setback. High network investments and debt load are other concerns.”

AMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of América Móvil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.20.

América Móvil stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 214,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

