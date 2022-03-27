American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4,443.4% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 89,802 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.48.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

