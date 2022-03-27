American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.870-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.48.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $98.15.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 412.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

