American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,902. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.69.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.