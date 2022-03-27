American Resources (AREC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $143.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.36. American Resources has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get American Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 23,020.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 115,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Resources by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Resources by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 102,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Resources by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.