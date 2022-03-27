American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVD. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Vanguard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

NYSE AVD opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $622.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 167,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 224.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 543,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.