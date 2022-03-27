Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $314.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.18 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,459,090. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

