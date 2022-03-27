Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Amon (AMN) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $5,639.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

