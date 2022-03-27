Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 43,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 449,490 shares.The stock last traded at $25.24 and had previously closed at $21.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMLX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

