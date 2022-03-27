Analysts Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $420,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

