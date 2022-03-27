Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $8.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $134,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

