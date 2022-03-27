Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPRGet Rating) to report ($0.97) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.89) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.60. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 278,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period.

About Esperion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.