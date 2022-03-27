Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) to report ($0.97) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.89) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.60. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 278,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

