Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will announce $366.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $513.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 239,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,632,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. 301,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,758. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.51. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

