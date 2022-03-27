Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.55. Genpact posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on G. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Genpact by 46.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 278,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,674,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 311.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,222,000 after buying an additional 537,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth $2,101,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. 663,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,664. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. Genpact has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.