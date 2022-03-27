Analysts Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on LC. Wedbush lowered their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

In other LendingClub news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,135 shares of company stock valued at $542,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.70 and a beta of 2.11. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $49.21.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

