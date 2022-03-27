Analysts Anticipate Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) to post $440,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $370,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year sales of $21.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 million to $22.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $74.34 million, with estimates ranging from $69.69 million to $81.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Local Bounti.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:LOCL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.19. 113,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,258. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69. Local Bounti has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

