Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 95.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 47,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after buying an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

