Analysts Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.98 Million

Analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) to report sales of $25.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.90 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $107.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $108.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $123.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 24,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $341,536.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 40,031 shares of company stock valued at $557,326. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Primis Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in Primis Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Primis Financial by 234.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 69,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Primis Financial by 19.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

FRST traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.34. 33,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $352.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

