Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Rackspace Technology reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 436,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

