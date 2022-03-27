Analysts Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $666.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $666.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $665.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.20 million. Stericycle reported sales of $668.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.00. 701,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,930. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -183.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $46,372,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,892,000 after buying an additional 216,364 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

