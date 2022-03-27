Analysts Anticipate Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.54). Surface Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SURF. TheStreet cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,326,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 707,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,562,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 137,742 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 432,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 297,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,908. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

