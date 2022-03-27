Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. AptarGroup posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE:ATR opened at $117.24 on Friday. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 11.1% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 134.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 61,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

