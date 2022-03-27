Analysts Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cars.com.
Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,783 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,231,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after acquiring an additional 825,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,954,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 389,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CARS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. 261,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,876. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.61 and a beta of 2.03.
About Cars.com (Get Rating)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
