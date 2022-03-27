Analysts Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,783 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,231,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after acquiring an additional 825,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,954,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 389,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. 261,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,876. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

