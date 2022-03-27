Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.55 Million

Brokerages predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will post sales of $480.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $474.10 million to $486.00 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $426.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.83. 763,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

