Analysts Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

NYSE MXL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.36. 487,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,630. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 119.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,653,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after acquiring an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,867 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

