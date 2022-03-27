Analysts Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) will announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 115,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,433,000 after acquiring an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,267.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $194.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

