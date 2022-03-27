Analysts Expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Post $1.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. RCI Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

RICK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ RICK traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $62.03. 52,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $589.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

