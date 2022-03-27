Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) to announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.05. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,806 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

