Analysts Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) to report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. J. M. Smucker also reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

SJM stock opened at $133.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

