Analysts Expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) to report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.62. Tronox reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 846,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. Tronox has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.